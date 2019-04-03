Letters to the Editor Letters: April 3, 2019

Thanks for helping front-line troops

Thank you Tri-Cities for supporting troop donations for front-line soldiers.

To all of you who donated for our cause, Richland Uptown merchants and Ranch and Home for allowing fliers in businesses. American Legion Post 4 and president for donations and postage. Daisy Girl Scout Troop 1853, Delilah, Lily and Nadia for care packages. Cozybearnaturals.com for foot powder for 148 soldiers. Columbia Community Church woman’s group for donations. JustServe.org, Tri City Herald and KEPR TV for exposure on our fundraiser. UPS store on Road 68 for helping mail 43 packages. The Army Recruiting Center for collection activities.

Thank you to following people who made it successful Sgts. Joseph Applegate and Danielle Davies, Connie Clifford, Bill Eaton, Amy Withers, Susan VanDriessche, Loretta Gehrig.

This started as one person’s goal to send care packages to a soldier, it rippled out into the community and the response was incredible. The day of the drive it snowed heavily and we canceled it. People reached and donations starting coming in. It just shows how we can make a difference when we pull together to achieve a common goal.

My motto is “kindness matters.” That’s how I choose to serve the Lord.

Cindy Fish, Pasco

Thanks Islamic Center and West Richland police

On behalf of Islamic Center of Tri-Cities (ICTC), we would like to thank the compassionate and gentle-hearted persons who visited our center on Friday, March 15, the day of New Zealand massacre, at the two mosques in Churchchrist.

Several people left flower pots with sympathy cards, showing the true spirit of humanity, and love. They did not leave their names on the cards. We are deeply touched by their heartfelt support in our hour of grief. Since we are unable to contact them personally, we would like to convey our sincere thanks through Tri-City Herald. We would also like to thank the West Richland Police Department for providing extra security to our center on this day.

Ridha Mabrouki, President, ICTC, West Richland

HR 763 reaches across party lines

Care about climate change? Care about economy? Want solutions that are good for individual citizens and not putting excessive money into pockets of the government to control? Me too! Along with many others across party lines. HR 763 is a solution that I support because it charges the major producers of carbon emissions, puts money back into the pockets of Americans, and sets up tariffs on goods at the border to encourage other countries to get on board! We cannot wait for others to do the work. We need action now! Anyone interested in learning more about HR 763 should definitely check out Citizens Climate Lobby here:

You could also attend the meeting on April 3 at the Richland Library to ask questions and get more info!

If you support and are interested, I am working to help collect letters of support so a local Citizens Climate Lobby representative can hand deliver (them) to our Congress member. I have several blank ones I'm hoping to fill. I can email it, meet up in the community or meet at the talk at the April 3 meeting. Email me at kimberlylycan@gmail.com by April 8, if (you’re) interested or want more resources!

Kim Lycan, Richland

Pave empty lot near Parkway

I have a concern about all of these wonderful restaurants we’re getting at the Parkway in Richland. Where are we supposed to park? I’ve tried to go to a couple different restaurants down there a few times now and ended up going somewhere else because there was no parking available. Suggestion: The vacant dirt lot on George Washington Way Way next to the fabulous Richland Players Theater could be paved for parking. It would benefit restaurants, the theater, the Farmers Market, the Sidewalk Art Show and other activities we hold at Howard Amon Park!

Dona Gilmour, Richland

We can turn back from pollution

We have the capability to alter our environment for good and bad. During my formative years, I was raised on a farm bordering the Grand River, Ohio. As a child, I swam and fished this river that drained into Lake Erie. As a teen, the river was so polluted that the fish died out and no one wanted to go into the water.

Through a lot of effort, the river has returned to its former self and even welcomes salmon. (Yes, a new species for Lake Erie.) So, we do have the ability to pollute and clean up our environment. This same scenario has and is playing out in different parts of this world. We need to heed our green scientists warning and realize that we can either destroy this planet or make a more viable planet. Currently, this planet is on the former path with a minimal effort to clean up our impact. As Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish environmental activist said, “ ... I don’t want your hope... I want your panic.” Small steps (eliminate plastic bags), big steps (reduce greenhouse gases), and new politics are all needed as the clock ticks.

Ed (Kurt) Johnson, Richland

Socialism is just GOP ‘bogeyman’

Republicans are once again bringing up the old “boogeyman” that is “socialism.” Republicans are calling Democrats socialists, and it is a lie.

Anyone who knows anything about our country knows that it is a mix of socialism and capitalism. Some socialistic programs we have include free public education through high school, Social Security, Medicare and a host of other government benefits and programs. The definition of socialism is an economic system in which the government owns the means of production and distribution of goods.

I do not know a single Democrat who believes that the government should manufacture automobiles, or paper clips, or deliver food to government-owned grocery stores!

Furthermore, it is a fact that some of the happiest countries in the world are more socialistic than the United States. These countries include Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

You should not be afraid of socialism. You should be afraid of those who are trying to make you afraid of it.

Gary F. Boothe, Pasco

Back HB 1188, cut summer smoke

Who wants to spend another summer breathing and choking on smoke-filled air?

Let your state legislators know that you support the creation of Rangeland Fire Protection Associations (RFPAs). Supporting the creation of RFPAs in Washington State could, and should be, a bipartisan issue that we can all get behind. RFPAs would work together with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to suppress wildfires before they become massive fires destroying farms, rangelands, forests and wildlife habitat. These fires are happening more frequently, causing enormous economic losses to agriculture, businesses, ordinary people, communities and the state. As a lasting legacy, they produce gigantic amounts of smoke which settles over the Columbia Basin and Eastern Washington for weeks and even months at a time.

Nobody wants a smoke-filled summer. To see details and pros and cons of the bill, search online under the heading House Bill Report HB 1188 or rangeland fires bill. I believe any costs and resources associated with the creation of these volunteer fire-fighting associations in our rural areas will provide long-term benefits for better health, preservation of important wildlife habitat, and especially the economic well-being of farmers, ranchers and communities throughout the state. Support RFPAs