Letters: Jan. 15, 2019

It would not be hard to imagine what the country would look like if anti-American liberals finally achieved total control. Read Sunday’s Tri-City Forum, for example. Mark Mansperger evidently believes the average citizen is too stupid to run our own life so we need big government and high taxes to do it for us.
The Democrats are resisting any effective border security because they evidently want to maintain unchecked illegal immigration, drug and gang infiltration, and potential voters. The man-made climate changers want to stop the use of petroleum and coal, based on politically manipulated data, which gives us the highest standard of living in history.
The dam removal adherents wish to destroy our hydroelectric, barging and irrigation systems. Disarming the honest citizen while empowering the criminal defies common sense, while some facets of journalism have become more a mind bending experiment than a reporting of fact.
The unfathomable, mindless hatred of President Trump is the definition of sedition. If these anti-American liberals would find a totalitarian country they like better, I wish they would just move and leave the rest of us to make our country more secure and prosperous.
Walt Meglasson, Benton City
Now that Nancy Pelosi has finally admitted that she will not support any funding of a southern border barrier, even if President Trump returns federal employees to work, isn’t it time for the Democratically controlled House of Representatives to elect a speaker who will actually work for a bipartisan compromise for the American people?
Hugh N. Taylor, Richland
It’s a sad day when the President of the United States cedes his policy decisions to talk radio hosts and TV news hosts masquerading as journalists. Shutting the unfunded agencies of government down to fulfill an insane campaign promise is the new low. By whatever legal and moral means, it’s time to remove the person occupying the Office of the President of the United States.
Paul Brenberger, West Richland
Has anyone else noticed the number of accidents occurring at the intersection of Steptoe and Clearwater? There have been many. I myself had a near collision recently. I was driving south on Steptoe. I had a green light and was going 40 mph. A large truck was heading north on Steptoe, turning left onto Clearwater. I assume he had a yellow arrow and probably couldn’t see me coming. As I came straight through he turned left in front of me, narrowly missing me and my three children who were in the car with me.
The solution seems very simple to me. All it would take to remedy this situation is to change the yellow arrow to a green arrow one direction at a time on the Steptoe sides of the intersection. That way people couldn’t go flying through the intersection at the same time, unaware of the oncoming traffic they can’t see until it’s too late. It seems like such an easy fix that could potentially save lives and will definitely save cars from damage, as there will continue to be accidents there until a change is made.
Annette Rose, Kennewick
