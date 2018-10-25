Letters: Social Security now in jeopardy

Trump and the Republicans in Congress are openly stealing money from the middle classes to further enrich the wealthy.
Mitch McConnell and the GOP are openly stating that if they maintain control of Congress, they will 1) Gut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid to pay for the hole they created in the deficit with tax cuts for the rich. 2) Completely repeal the Affordable Care Act, denying health care to millions of Americans. 3) Provide even more tax cuts for the wealthy.
If you care about your money, your health care, protecting and improving the programs you’ve paid into your entire lives, not to mention protecting basic human rights and the rule of law, you must vote.
If you care about your spouse, your family, decent jobs and wages, climate change and global warming, women’s choice, sexual abuse, violence, and racism, the Supreme Court, campaign finance reform and the separation of church and state, you must vote.
If you care about immigration, consumer protection, cronyism, and corruption and the mal-distribution of wealth, you must vote.
The choices are stark. The stakes are higher than ever. The consequences are absolutely terrifying.
Vote. Your life now depends on it. You must vote!
Paul Krupin, Kennewick
