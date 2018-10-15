Letter: Think hard before accepting letter

I can no longer keep my mouth shut. I have decided to become a “Judge Judy” in my thinking. In response to letter, “Returning courts to rule of law” by Tom Seim run on Thursday Oct. 11, I take issue with the statement: “Democrats hid Ford’s false accusations until the very last moment, and then exposed her identity against her will to force her public testimony.” I believe this is an incorrect statement. Were the statements of Dr. Ford false? What is the fact check on this? Did she admit that her statement was false? Another statement in the letter by Seim was: “Christine Ford was caught in two significant lies.” Oh really, what were those?
Does Mr. Seim also think that all the men who have come forward with experiences of molestation by priests in the Catholic Church are part of some sort of plot of false accusations? How long did it take for victims of abuse by priests to come forward? Most victims do not come forward when these instances of abuse occur; but do years later after some brave soul breaks the silence.
Think about it.
Sharon Van Houdt, Richland
