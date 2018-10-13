Letter: Raebel my choice for county coroner

Benton County needs to elect a coroner who can direct and manage a staff of investigators, be compassionate with surviving family members, interact effectively with local law enforcement, make efficient use of contracting outside forensic pathologists, deal with personnel issues, manage a budget, and be accountable to the Benton County voters.
Jamie Raebel is operating at that level right now as the sergeant in charge of the Pasco Police Investigative Services Division. His investigators (and good work by patrol) have solved every murder in Pasco this year, plus two from years past, in addition to investigating suicides and reviewing natural-causes death investigations occurring outside of direct medical care. Dealing with victim's families? Been there. Budgets, scheduling, staff issues? Done that. Phone rings in the middle of the night with a question from a detective, patrol supervisor, outside agency? All the time.
His opponent, Leach, is currently a part-time deputy coroner. He would be the equivalent of one of Raebel's detectives, if Raebel had any part-timers working in his office.
Elect the leader who is already answering the phone and making the right decisions. Not the part-timer making the calls. Elect Jamie Raebel for Benton County coroner.
Dave Allen, Pasco
