Letter: Respect rights, opinions of others

Some politicians are quick to label contending politicians or politicians and people of the opposite party with demeaning or insulting names. In some cases, this even goes on between international leaders. We need to keep our heads and not follow their examples.
We may politically disagree strongly with our friends and acquaintances of the opposite party on many of the “hot button” domestic issues such as immigration, LGBT rights (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender), abortion, people of a different religion, etc., or international issues such whether our country should act solely in the interests of our own nation and relying on hard diplomacy, or use more soft diplomacy and cooperate in the more global interests of a shrinking world.
We need to always keep in mind that while many of our friends and acquaintances may hold different opinions about politics or religion, they are also law-abiding citizens and taxpayers, and no less deserving of their opinions than we are of ours.
Regardless of differences in opinions, we need to respect the rights of our friends and acquaintances, treat everyone with respect and civility, and discuss issues with them only when invited to do so without bitterness, rancor, or labeling.
Bill Petrie, Richland
