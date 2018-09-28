Letter: Pray for those who have sinned

I am a longtime Catholic. So I understand Mrs. Hansen's anger about the abuse of children by some Catholic priests and bishops. She speaks from a Catholic background, and from that, and from God's moral laws written into her (and all) our hearts, righteous anger comes. Some of those clergymen are still alive, and some dead, although the damage done may be unending. I do not excuse them because it was their cold-hearted decisions to knowledgeably commit such sins. But neither do I condemn them. God Himself is our Judge and Savior. I am not He.
I am a sinner, but not in that way. Since Eden, it's been very easy to shop around for ways to commit sins, lots of opportunities. I have repented, and have been forgiven by God in Confession. But my moral weakness lingers, and I often ask God to forgive me again! He always forgives me if I sincerely repent (again!) because He loves me, as He loves all our readers. I hope and pray that Mrs. Hansen can do the God-like thing of praying for me, those clerical sinners, and for all sinners who live in the dark territory of being human.
Chuck Foley, Richland
