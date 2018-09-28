Letter: Contamination level is the issue

I’d like to reply to some comments (in the Sept. 18 edition) from Mr. Carpenter about my earlier letter (in your Sept. 11 edition). Space restrictions do not allow me to respond to most of his comments here, but I will address two of them.
He said that my letter contained no “substantive refutations.” I have not been trying to refute the observation that some contaminated particles were found in the filters of some cars. I have been trying to show, through some simple comparative examples, that Mr. Carpenter’s opinion – that the radioactivity level of these particles is high enough to be of concern - should not be taken seriously.
He concluded his letter by saying that reasonable people can agree that it is not okay for plutonium and americium particles to have left the controlled area at Hanford. I don’t think that reasonable people should agree to such a statement unless it includes specification of an acceptable, safe level of released contaminants. All people are exposed to many things in life that cause no problem at low levels, but which are hazardous at higher levels; I don’t see why radioactive contamination should be considered differently.
John L. Swanson, Richland
Comments