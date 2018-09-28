Letter: Biden did not say it; reader was wrong

Joe Biden did not, “refer to average Americans, the bill payers, factory, workers, cops, firemen, mechanics, plumbers, teachers, waitress, sales people, nurses, doctors ... people who raise kids and pay their taxes” ... as the “dregs of society”, as stated in the letter published titled, “Biden’s comments not appreciated.”
You state that your editorial policy is not to print letters defaming people or with significant factual errors. The words and attitude attributed to Joe Biden about all the people named, were not remotely connected to the truth. Almost daily, I see non-facts in letters to the editor. Doesn’t the Tri-City Herald have a responsibility to delineate between opinion and truth? You defamed Biden by printing an ugly falsehood.
Differences of opinion are supposedly welcome in our democracy, but losing touch with the truth will lead to the downfall of reasonable decision making and solving problems using actual facts.
Deena Smith, Richland
