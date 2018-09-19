Letter: Be careful what you are voting for

We willl be voting again in November, and maybe now is a good time to assess what we may be voting for.
Do you want a law passed that is based on mob rule and Judicial fiat? I-1639? Liberty or tyranny?
Do you vote for a climate tax, grocery tax or soda tax that burdens the poor? Liberty or tyranny?
Do you vote for people that advocate free education and Medicare for all, creating at least $32 trillion in increased budget expenses? Liberty or tyranny?
Do you vote for a party that refuses to enforce federal law, advocates sanctuary cities, noncooperation with authorities, and voter system corruption? Liberty or revolution?
When we have noncooperation with federal law, we have revolution.
When we have laws enforced because of a majority, we have tyranny.
When we have no law, we have anarchy.
Your vote is yours only, just be sure you get what you want from it.
Dennis Persinger, West Richland
