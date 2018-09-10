Letter: Control is goal of Social Democrats

Progressives or Social Democrats lost the 2016 election, so the conclusion was the election process is broken and (they) began two- prong attack; Trump is unfit and election was stolen.
[A reminder, the U.S.A. is a republic, electoral college and all. Los Angeles and New York City do not select the president.] Trump attacks progressed from mentally unfit to woman abuser to Muslim racist to Hispanic/black racist to policies benefit only the rich.
All have dwindled for lack of fact basis or flaming hypocrisy. Stolen election fable continues over 18 months and $10s of millions spent with nothing on collusion other than some hackers. Goal equals lost election can be converted into a win. Social Democrats are promoting Medicare for all, guaranteed wage, free college tuition, free housing. However these freebies provide (them) with control over who your doctor is and level of health care, what your job is or is not, what college you attend and what your degree is, where and at what level do you live, respectively.
(The) Goal equals Social Democrats make your life decisions, not you. Venezuela’s government decisions are working super well, huh? Social Democrats are equivalent to cancer of society, always mutating, bringing misery and eventual death.
Steve Sontag, Richland
