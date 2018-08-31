Letter: I thought words would never hurt you

“Sticks and ttones ... but words will never hurt.” Except for the free press?
I had several laughs over this day for liberal journalism. I question that your words are the truth when you are defending the free press. The words of the free press doesn't make their content real or factual. Only the reader can make that determination. And in the United States of America that is freedom of speech. It is not determined by the press, Trump, Republicans or Democrats.
When I am silenced, or the press is, then we have a problem. An American free press can debate or question the government, flaky politicians and liberal elitists. If the press speaks words of truth? Then can they win the debate? Why are you crying about words like “fake news” or “enemies of the people?” We know that 90 percent of the liberal TV media's words are negative against Trump.
Media wins, right or wrong?
At its best, the free press and media warns the general public with their words. This goes on 24/7 with newspapers, the bloggers, twitter, radio talkers, 24-hour TV news stations, etc.
I am tired of your crocodile tears.
James Schueler, Kennewick
Comments