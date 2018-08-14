Letter: How to get help as thoughts fester

If you are a survivor of crime, you may be experiencing negative thoughts and feelings; this may even include thoughts of suicide. Those festering thoughts are valid. It is simply an expression of how one may feel; emotionally drained, fatigued and hurt.
It is important for society to be educated on risk factors associated with suicide. This not only could help save a life, but it can be the stepping stone to help someone heal. Signs to look for can include: a change in eating and sleeping habits, withdrawal from friends and family, rebellious behavior, drug and alcohol use or, loss of interest in pleasurable activities.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime and is experiencing suicidal thoughts or has attempted suicide, there are resources available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255 or, you can call our local Support, Advocacy & Resource Center at 1-509-374-5391 which is staffed 24 hours a day with trained advocates.
There is help!
Rylie Dixon, Sexual Assault Advocate, Richland
