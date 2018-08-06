Letter: How can I know ozone levels?

The Sunday Opinion editorial on ozone pollution was interesting and timely. You wrote: “On days when ozone levels are high, people should skip mowing the lawn ...” Good advice for both me and the community. How do I know when the ozone level is too high for mowing?
Dennis Arter, Retired, Kennewick
Editor’s note: In general, hot days with heavy traffic, only light breezes and wildfire smoke add to the problem. A good index to watch is https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/StationInfo.aspx?ST_ID=20
Comments