Letter: Great service

On June 23 and 24, Club 509 Pickleball hosted its first Annual Summer Classic Tournament. Each participant was provided with a box lunch. Several food trucks and delis in the area were contacted to provide the lunches but due to different issues, only Fred Meyer in Kennewick could support our request. Debbie and her staff in the Deli were great to work with. They offered suggestions as to the best options and were open to our ideas. At the last minute, we requested some of the sandwiches be vegetarian, and they were quick to make the change. The lunches were ready by 7 a.m. each morning and the staff (Chrysta & Debbie) brought the lunches out to my vehicle and packed them into the ice chests. All the comments by the participants were very positive. They thought the menu was great and everything was fresh and packaged well. On behalf of Club 509 Pickelball, Thank you Fred Meyer for being so accommodating and professional. You helped make our first tournament a big success. You are appreciated.
Rita Magnaghi, Kennewick
