Letter: An explanation of immigration

A recent letter (June 29) asked, “Why can’t they (immigrants) enter legally?” The answer is our immigration laws make it impossible for many people to immigrate legally.
There are four primary ways that a person can come to the U.S. on a permanent basis: family sponsor, employer sponsor, diversity lottery, or refugee/asylum seeker.
Family sponsorship allows U.S. citizens and green card holders to file petitions for their immediate relatives. But because of quotas and lack of judges, the wait can be decades. More than 3.9 million people are in line (NYT, 1-26-18).
The majority of employer-sponsored visas are designated for “highly-skilled” workers. Only .005 percent of those visas (5,000/year) are for low-skilled workers despite the demand in industries like service, construction, agriculture. Seasonal farm workers alone are about 2 million annually.
The diversity lottery provides 50,000 visas/year. Countries like Mexico that already send many immigrants are ineligible to apply.
Asylum seekers who arrive in the U.S. may request asylum based on a fear of returning to their country. Only a small number are granted asylum. In violation of U.S. law, increasing numbers are even being denied entry.
So for many immigrants, there is no legal way to come.
Carol Larkin , Richland
