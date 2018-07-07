Letter: Families suffer in this economy

The Rev. Martin Luther King, before his death in 1968, was preparing for a march on Washington, D.C., to erect a tent city on the National Mall to dramatize the reality of joblessness and deprivation by bringing those excluded from the economy to the doorstep of the nation’s leaders. He died fighting for the rights of workers to have a living wage.
Since the progress made in 1970s, the social safety net has been shredded, labor regulations have been rolled back and wage stagnation has characterized the current recovery.
Recent estimates are 40 million Americans live in poverty; nearly half in deep poverty. Research has shown that wealth inequality, defined as a household’s total assets minus debts, is much worse among families with children and is widening, with about a third of all families having no wealth, only debt.
Families are faring poorly because employment has become more unstable. Full-time employment has been replaced with part-time work and short-term contracts. A society that Rev King envisioned that provides fairly for all appears to be a receding goal in the present climate of untethered capitalism and political venality. A national movement to improve the lives of families has begun www.poorpeoplescampaign.org.
Mickey Beary, Richland
