Letter: New tax law no achievement

I cringe whenever I hear the new tax law referred to as an “achievement.” It was, plain and simple, a handout to the wealthiest Americans, paid for by borrowing money from our children and grandchildren.
Another stomach-turner is the assertion, sometimes implied but usually explicit, that our economy was near death when Trump rode up on his white horse and transformed it into a robust, job-creating miracle as never seen before on this planet.
Actually, recovery from Bush's recession has been progressing for about nine years, stimulated by policies initiated by Bush 43 and then continued by President Obama. Trump inherited a fairly robust economy, with some pockets of need that should have been addressed specifically with targeted infrastructure and training programs.
No matter what you might hear from our current administration, the real picture is evident in data provided by official government sources. What we see is that declining unemployment rate and growing gross domestic product, two primary indicators of economic health, are mundane extrapolations of trends (e.g., https://www.statista.com/statistics/188165/annual-gdp-growth-of-the-united-states-since-1990, https://www.statista.com/statistics/193290/unemployment-rate-in-the-usa-since-1990/ ) that began shortly before or shortly after President Obama's inauguration. It's clear that Trump is lying and that the new tax law was unnecessary, misdirected stimulus when stimulus was the last thing we needed.
