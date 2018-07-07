Letter: Border crossing a knotty issue

With all the heartbreaking news coming from the dealings at our southern border, I find it difficult to choose a side. But at the same time I realize that we have laws that everyone must abide by, and there are consequences for not obeying those laws. That is, in many ways, what has brought us to where we are today. People have been ignoring these immigration laws for decades and being rewarded for doing so.
If I, as a U.S. citizen, break the law and get locked up, the State will step in and take my minor dependents and place them in foster care while I am incarcerated. Why is that different with what is going on with illegals?
They are in violation of the law and they know it but expect to be forgiven like the millions before them.
President Theodore Roosevelt said. “the primary requisite of being a good citizen in our Republic is being willing to pull your own weight and not be a mere passenger.”
Dale Morrison, Burbank
