Plan to blow away smoke with fans is silly, but thinning forests isn’t

Hear about what some wacky Spokanites want to do? A Facebook group called “Blow Spokane’s Smoke Away to Canada” is calling for citizens to haul box fans up to their roofs, crank them up to high, then do just what the group’s name suggests.
It’s silly, pointless and, obviously, won’t work. But the gesture shows the level of frustration and desperation people are feeling as smoke from wildfires throughout the state — and wafting down from British Columbia — blankets Central and Eastern Washington for the second straight summer.
There are, however, long-term options to try to reduce the frequency and severity of wildfires, and the concomitant smoke, that is rapidly becoming a “new normal” in the West. As with so many issues, possible solutions lie with lawmakers who control the purse strings, as well as interest groups that sometimes hinder such mitigating actions as forest thinning and prescribed burns.
First, state and federal lawmakers need to stop, pardon the pun, blowing smoke by talking a good game and actually allocate sufficient funds for concerted, sustained efforts to prevent wildfires.
Hilary Franz, the state Public Lands Commissioner, is asking the Legislature for an extra $5 million in her budget so that the Department of Natural Resources can make 30 high-ranking seasonal firefighters year-round employees. Rather than just putting out the fires, these new hires would lead forest-clearing efforts and oversee controlled burns that, numerous studies show, would decrease the spread and ferocity of wildfires.
Of course, more money for firefighters means less money for other deserving state programs — and, as legislators are wont to say, they don’t have money to burn. But with large swaths of the state burning with record wildfires in four of the past five years, curbing their impact has become a public health matter as much as a lands issue.
So, the state needs to reallocate priorities. The Seattle Times recently reported that lawmakers actually contributed fewer funds for fire control ($4.6 million) in 2017 than it did a decade earlier ($5.8 million), and the combined federal and state resources for fire control grew by only $2.3 million since 2007. This, despite a marked increase of wildfires during that period.
It’s not just the state that needs to step up. In a press conference in Washington, D.C., last week, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue vowed more money for preventive efforts and pledged that the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management will work with state and local authorities in Western states to coordinate plans. In that same briefing, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said “and we have to meet (wildfire challenges) with a very, very aggressive response.”
That response, many believe, should include forest thinning and prescribed burns. Such efforts have often been met with push-back in a blue (or maybe gray, given the smoke) state such as Washington, with environmentalists equating “thinning” with logging, and some residents believing controlled burns cause needless pollution. But Cantwell said that her constituents have seen the light through the muck: “I guarantee you now, Seattle would definitely take a little bit of smoke instead of the eventual, all-summer-long smoke that we’re getting,” she said.
Clearly, the decades-long, tacit non-policy of fire suppression has contributed to the problem by leaving forests too dense with trees and too overloaded with fallen branches, needles, twigs and leaves — kindling for the flames, in other words. Experts say thinning entails more than just logging. Look down at your hiking boots; that’s where the real fuel is located: duff, needles, decaying logs. Selective logging would clear much of that, with the bonus of providing jobs and allowing the state to get money back by selling removed timber.
Thinning without controlled burns is not enough, fire scientists say. “Without fire … you’re not removing the fuels that other wildfires depend on,” Mark Finney, a Forest Service scientist said in a recent presentation in Missoula, Mont.
Prescribed burns, done right, produce less pollution per acre than wildfires because they are set during wetter weather, according to Oregon State University researchers. An example of a successful thinning-and-burning operation has played out in the Deschutes National Forest, where firefighters told Oregon Public Broadcasting that the practice helped quell the spread of last year’s Milli Fire, which threatened the town of Sisters, Ore.
In Washington, officials say 2.7 million acres need thinning and burning, but the $13 million the Legislature approved last year will cover only 30,000 acres, according to The Seattle Times.
It is far more cost-effective for the state to adequately fund prevention efforts than, as in recent years, shell out even more to put out raging wildfires. Continuing on the current after-the-fact path would do the state about as much good in the long run as Spokane’s zany smoke-clearing solution.
Comments