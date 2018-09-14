North and South Korea take America for a ride

South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, and Chairman of the North’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification Ri Son Gwon, right, sign during an opening ceremony for two Koreas’ first liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. The rival Koreas on Friday launched their first liaison office near their tense border to facilitate better communication and exchanges ahead of their leaders’ summit in Pyongyang next week. Yonhap via AP Korea Pool