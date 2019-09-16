Sheriff: Louisiana women left wallet, meth at cash register

Authorities in Louisiana say a wallet forgotten at a cash register was filled with more than just old receipts.

The Monroe News-Star reports the wallet contained a bag of crystal methamphetamine and an insurance card belonging to 23-year-old Alicia A. Pitre. The newspaper says Pitre was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

An arrest report says an employee noticed the wallet at the register in July and looked through it to find an I.D., she instead found meth.

The report says deputies took Pitre's name from the insurance card and matched it to previous booking photos. It says the photos resembled a woman seen on store surveillance video.

An arrest warrant was issued that month. It's unclear whether Pitre has an attorney.