Train is knocked over by Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the continental United States, slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, unleashing a trail of destruction across 200 miles.
President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.
Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
Members Trinity United Methodist church and the surrounding community came together to help move the contents of the church to higher ground on Tuesday ahead of the record flooding of the Waccamaw river that is expected later this week.
A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
