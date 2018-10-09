Boaters move west to avoid Hurricane Michael

Capt. Mike Thierry of Dauphin Island, Ala., and his son brought their charter boats the Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi to get as far away from Hurricane Michael as possible.
By
Waves slam Alabama beach as Hurricane Michael nears

Weather

Waves slam Alabama beach as Hurricane Michael nears

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service