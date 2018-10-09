Hurricane Michael, high tide pushes water up across the Coast

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.
Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
Members Trinity United Methodist church and the surrounding community came together to help move the contents of the church to higher ground on Tuesday ahead of the record flooding of the Waccamaw river that is expected later this week.
A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
The beauty of Oak Island in on the southern coast of North Carolina hides the coming ferocity of Hurricane Florence Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2018, but the seaarch for ice to fill coolers, and even washing machines, goes on.
