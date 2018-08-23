Hurricane Lane nears Hawaii, bringing damaging winds and flooding

The Category 4 storm could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.
NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.