Latest forecast shows smoke worsening in some areas
Much of western Washington remained under an air quality alert Tuesday, August 21 due to smoke from major wildfires in central Washington and British Columbia. Here's the latest National Weather Service forecast.
With air quality reaching unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires in the region, here's a simple way to purify the air in your home. It works for both allergens and smoke particles in the air.
Air quality continues to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the area. The forecast shows lingering smoke but Northwest residents should be able to see and breathe easier for the time being.
A tornado caused widespread damage in the town of Eureka, Kansas on Tuesday night. A few injuries were reported from the storm. Drone footage the next day shows the damage from the air. (June 27, 2018)