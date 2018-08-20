Can’t stand the smoky air? Build a do-it-yourself air purifier for about $25

With air quality reaching unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires in the region, here's a simple way to purify the air in your home. It works for both allergens and smoke particles in the air.
By
Redirection Pod at Benton County Jail

Homepage

Redirection Pod at Benton County Jail

Charles Wheaton, a part-time chaplain at the Benton County Jail, explains about the Redirection Pod training program designed help inmates make better choices when they're released.