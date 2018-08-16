Latest Northwest map shows smoke forecast improving

Air quality continues to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the area. The forecast shows lingering smoke but Northwest residents should be able to see and breathe easier for the time being.
A tornado caused widespread damage in the town of Eureka, Kansas on Tuesday night. A few injuries were reported from the storm. Drone footage the next day shows the damage from the air. (June 27, 2018)
Air quality should continue to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. The latest smoke forecast shows continued improvement Thursday, Aug. 15, was some lingering smoke aloft.
Newly released footage from California officials shows what they called a “fire tornado” burning in Redding, California as the Carr Fire entered the city on July 26, resulting in the death of one firefighter.
An El Dorado County Sheriff’s officer fired beanbag rounds to help free a bear trapped in a car in South Lake Tahoe. Footage shows deputies responding to reports of a bear trapped in the back of a silver car.