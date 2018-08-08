Warm weather lingers in Bellingham, but what about the wildfires?

Expect highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday as fire danger continues across the North Cascades, but temperatures around Bellingham shouldn’t be as high as the record-breaker from Tuesday.
Air quality remained good throughout Whatcom County on Wednesday, despite smoke from Western wildfires that’s blowing across the upper atmosphere, said Jeff Michalski at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
“We can see some of the smoke, but most of it has been aloft,” Michalski said. “ Eastern Washington is a different story.”
Fires burning on the east of the Cascades have lowered air quality to unhealthy levels there, according to the state Department of Ecology.
Michalski said that a fair weekend is shaping up for Bellingham and the rest of Western Washington, however.
“By Friday, we get a big onshore push that’ll bring some cooler marine air,” he said.
In the meantime, a high of 87 degrees Tuesday broke the mark of 85 set in 1981 as measured at Bellingham International Airport.
Wednesday’s forecast high of 84 is much cooler than the record of 94 for the date set in 1978.
Another day in the mid-80s is forecast for Thursday, but clouds should move across Whatcom County on Thursday night.
Cooler but windy conditions are predicted for Friday, with forecast highs in the mid-70s and 20 mph winds.
A few showers are possible Friday night and Saturday morning.
Skies should be clear Saturday afternoon and Sunday, with highs in the 70s.
In the mountains, however, temperatures are running about 10 degrees higher and fire danger remains high in the North Cascades, where a “red flag” warning is in effect until Thursday night.
“There could be rapid fire growth with these conditions,” Michalski said. “Some of the mountain valleys are just really roasting.”
Comments