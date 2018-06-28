Drone video of tornado damage in Eureka, Kansas

A tornado caused widespread damage in the town of Eureka, Kansas on Tuesday night. A few injuries were reported from the storm. Drone footage the next day shows the damage from the air. (June 27, 2018)
Deputy Chief Dave Hare of the Pasco Fire Department releases information from the scene of a house fire at 8712 Lancaster Dr. in west Pasco. Investigators later determined the fire started in a flower pot on the deck.
Walmart is testing robots built by Bossa Nova Robotics, to check store inventory as it scans shelves, then relay the information back to staff. It is not yet known when the robots will be at local stores.
Firefighters with South Whatcom Fire Authority used their air management training -- trying to conserve air while wearing full gear, breathing from a tank and mask -- by playing dodge ball Tuesday night at the station house.
Video released by the City of Huntington Park, California shows a man aiming and shooting fireworks at police officers after the Mexico vs. Germany World Cup soccer match. Police say the suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges.