Blasting wind, frigid cold and maybe a little snow to hit the Tri-Cities holiday week

Gusty winds and maybe a little bit of snow are forecast for the Tri-Cities before Thanksgiving.

For travelers heading over mountain passes to the east or west of the Tri-Cities, the snowiest weather of the the week may be past.

Travelers through the Blue Mountains on Interstate 84 still could see some snowy roads, especially on Wednesday, after several inches of snow fell on Monday.

But travelers heading west over Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 can expect reasonably good roads.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warns that drivers should still be prepared for extra travel time because of heavy holiday traffic at times.

Those staying in the Tri-Cities can expect only a slight chance of snow showers Tuesday night through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Less than an inch of snow, at most, is expected in the lower Columbia Basin.

The winter storm moving through the region Tuesday night through Wednesday night will mean windy weather.

The forecast calls for gusts of up to 30 mph Tuesday night in the Tri-Cities.

Cold Thanksgiving

Sustained wind speeds of 21 to 23 mph are forecast for Wednesday with gusts as high as 32 mph during the day, dropping to 24 mph Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving should be partly sunny and cold.

Clearing skies should drop the high to about 35 degrees on Thanksgiving day and lows into the teens from Thursday night through Saturday night, according to the weather service.

Mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday could drop highs to as low as 29 degrees.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Monday for both Interstate 90 as it crosses the Cascades in Washington and Interstate 84 as it crosses the Blue Mountains.

The traffic camera view early Monday morning near Snoqualmie Pass. Courtesy WSDOT via National Weather Service.

Snow was falling early Monday morning at Snoqualmie Pass, but by late afternoon roads were wet with slush in places, according to the National Weather Service.

Only a 20 percent chance of snow showers was forecast for Tuesday through Tuesday night.

Busiest I-90 travel times

Traffic volume for people heading west on I-90 before Thanksgiving is expected to peak at 1 p.m. Wednesday between Cle Elum and North Bend, but moderate to heavy traffic is likely throughout most of the day, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

Travelers returning from Western Washington to the Tri-Cities over the weekend can expect congestion or stop-and-go traffic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until they reach Cle Elum.

For travelers heading east, the forecast for Meacham, Ore., along I-84, called for just a 10 percent chance of snow Tuesday, although travelers will need to watch for remaining icy patches from melted snow.

On Wednesday through Wednesday night the chance of snow increases to 40 percent, declining to 20 percent Thanksgiving morning.

Travelers across mountain passes in the winter always should be prepared for emergencies, including closures of the interstate for crashes on icy roads.

Pack warm clothing, boots and gloves, blankets, a flashlight and extra batteries, food, water, a cell phone charger, tire chains and kitty litter or sand to help with traction, says the Department of Transportation.