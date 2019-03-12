Ready for some sun and clear skies? Here’s when you can expect it

The Mid-Columbia’s famous sunshine is expected to make an appearance Wednesday.
It should be a welcome arrival after freezing rain, snow and clouds settled over the Tri-Cities on Tuesday.
Most of the Mid-Columbia was under a winter weather advisory until Tuesday afternoon, dumping rain, sleet and about another inch of snow on the region.
The slick roads forced some school districts, including Pasco to cancel classes for the day, and others to delay their starts by two to three hours.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Hanford nuclear reservation officials also canceled work for nonessential day shift employees. And Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers didn’t report to work until 1 p.m.
No more precipitation is forecast for the Tri-Cities at least through the weekend, though only partly sunny skies are predicted for the rest of the workweek.
And patchy freezing fog could make roads slick Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings and late at night.
Comments