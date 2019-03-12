Weather News

Freezing rain and snow are making Tuesday an icy mess. When will it end?

By Annette Cary

March 12, 2019 06:48 AM


Kennewick, WA

Most of the Mid-Columbia was under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Tuesday, with a winter storm warning issued for north of Connell.

The National Weather Service predicted the chance of rain and snow will continue until about 2 p.m., with rain more likely as temperatures warm.

The high is expected to reach 42.

The Tri-Cities woke up to slick roads Tuesday morning after a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain and snow began to fall in the predawn hours.

The Pasco School District initially announced a delay and then at 8:30 a.m. announced it would close for the day.

March Snow storm
Kennewick resident Tommy Cunningham fires up his battery-powered snowblower Tuesday morning to clear another round of snowfall from the driveway of his house in the 1700 block of South Harrison Street. An overnight winter storm dropped a layer of freezing rain before becoming a heavy snow to blanket lawns, driveways and roadways around the Tri-Cities.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Richland and Kennewick school districts planned to start classes three hours late.

Meals on Wheels closed its Tri-Cities dining centers and canceled home delivery of meals.

The Hanford nuclear reservation canceled work for nonessential employees on the day shift, but planned to have swing and graveyard shift employees report to work.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers were to report at 1 p.m.

Wintry Mix delays
A wintry mix of precipitation from an overnight storm coats the roadways and sidewalks early Tuesday morning around the Tri-Cities. The slippery conditions are causing numerous delays for schools and workers around the region.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Shortly before 7 a.m. a freezing drizzle was falling, but that changed to snow.

The Richland Police Department was using social media to urge residents to try to stay home, if possible, until warming weather later in the day improved road conditions.

Weekend forecast

No more precipitation if forecast for the Tri-Cities after Tuesday at least through the weekend.

But patchy freezing fog could make roads slick Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

With snow in the forecast, here are some tips to get you ready for driving in wintry weather.



Here are the school and other delays announced for Tuesday:

School delays

Pasco School District closed. All athletic and school events are canceled. (Updated)

Kennewick School District is on a three hour delay. No morning Tri-Tech Skills Center, morning or afternoon ECEAP classes or Keewaydin Discovery Center.

Richland School District is on a three hour delay. No morning preschool or zero-hour classes for middle and high school students. Buses are on snow routes.

Finley School District is on a two hour delay.

Kiona-Benton City School District is closed. (Updated)

Columbia School District is on a two hour delay. Buses will be on emergency routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class. ECEAP is on a two hour delay.

Kahlotus School District is closed. (Updated three times)

Prosser School District is closed, but district offices are open. No preschool. (Updated)

North Franklin School District is closed. (Updated)

Othello School District is closed but district offices are open. (Updated)

Paterson School District is on a three hour delay. No morning or afternoon preschool. (Updated)

Bethlehem Lutheran School, including the Eagles’ Nest, is closed. All activities are canceled. (Updated)

Kingspoint Christian School is closed. (Updated twice)

Calvary Christian School will start two hours late.

Christ the King Parish will start three hours late. No hot lunch. Morning Bible studies canceled. (Updated)

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities is closed. (Updated)

St. Joseph’s School Kennewick will start three hours late. The Children’s Center will open at 9 a.m. No morning preschool. (Updated)

freezing rain.JPG
Freezing rain early Tuesday morning left roads slick in the Tri-Cities.
Tri-City Herald File

Other delays

Hanford canceled work for the day for nonessential workers but swing and graveyard shift workers should report as usual. (Updated three times)

Hanford vitrification plant canceled work at all locations. (Updated three times)

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers not essential to safety and security should report to work at 1 p.m. (Updated)

Meals on Wheels closed its Tri-Cities dining center and canceled home delivery service. The Prosser dining site will be open and meals will be delivered.

Benton-Franklin Health District offices in Kennewick and Pasco will open at 1 p.m. (Updated)

Benton Franklin Head Start closed and home visits canceled. (Updated)

Childrens Development Center closed. (Updated)

Franklin County offices will open at 10 a.m. The delay does not include courts.

West Richland city offices will open at 10 a.m.

West Side Church Richland will have no morning preschool and no Marcus Whitman tutoring program.

