Schools cancel some events tonight. Icy roads triggering crashes

Schools were canceling Wednesday night activities as freezing rain and sleet iced streets and highways.
Pasco School District canceled all after-school activities, meetings, practices and games, including all Parent Education Center Classes.
The Kiona-Benton City School District also canceled all evening activities.
Snow is possible Wednesday night and could be mixed with freezing rain before 10 p.m. when a winter weather advisory is set to expire.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Police were urging people to drive carefully on their evening commute.
Three crashes were reported on Interstate 182 within minutes about 4 p.m. as roads started to freeze up.
One was near the bypass highway in Richland and the other two were near Road 68 in Pasco.
Emergency responders reported seeing several other vehicles that had slid off the road.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
Check back for updates.
Comments