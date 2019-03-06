Weather News

Schools cancel some events tonight. Icy roads triggering crashes

By Annette Cary

March 06, 2019 04:51 PM

Kenenwick, WA

Schools were canceling Wednesday night activities as freezing rain and sleet iced streets and highways.

Pasco School District canceled all after-school activities, meetings, practices and games, including all Parent Education Center Classes.

The Kiona-Benton City School District also canceled all evening activities.

Snow is possible Wednesday night and could be mixed with freezing rain before 10 p.m. when a winter weather advisory is set to expire.

Snow Pasco plowing
Freddy Pulido, a city of Pasco employee, steers a tractor with a snowplow blade Wednesday morning around the parking lot of Volunteer Park scraping away a layer of snow that fell overnight around the Mid-Columbia. Warmer temperatures and clearing skies are predicted through the weekend.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Police were urging people to drive carefully on their evening commute.

Three crashes were reported on Interstate 182 within minutes about 4 p.m. as roads started to freeze up.

One was near the bypass highway in Richland and the other two were near Road 68 in Pasco.

Emergency responders reported seeing several other vehicles that had slid off the road.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

