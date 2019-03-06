Snow, sleet, freezing rain. Roads could get worse in the Tri-Cities

Snow started to fall late Tuesday night and continued through much of the night and early Wednesday morning in the Tri-Cities.
However, less than an inch had accumulated by 7 a.m. in much of the Tri-Cities.
That meant most students were going to school as usual. However, Meals on Wheels food deliveries and dining centers were again canceled because of the road conditions.
Prescott elementary and high school also closed for the day.
However, some schools were reminding parents that they could choose to keep their children home or bring them to school later in the morning if they believed safety was an issue.
Roads were slick, warned the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on social media as the morning commute was beginning.
Streets could get worse as the day continues.
The National Weather Service was forecasting as much as one to three inches of snow and sleet accumulation during the day Wednesday.
The chance of precipitation in the Tri-Cities is 80 percent, with snow turning to a wintery mix of snow and sleet, possibly with some freezing rain after 10 a.m.
Snow is likely Wednesday night and could be mixed with freezing rain before 10 p.m. when a winter weather advisory is set to expire.
The chance of a wintery mix of precipitation Wednesday night is 70 percent, but little additional accumulation of snow is expected.
Cold to persist
The Tri-Cities should get some relief from snow starting Thursday.
Skies should be at least partly or mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday.
The early forecast predicts some patchy freezing fog mornings and evenings Saturday night through the Monday morning commute.
A slight chance of rain and snow is predicted Monday night as temperatures remain abnormally cold for March.
Highs should be in the mid 30s through Monday and lows should be in the low 20s through Monday night in the Tri-Cities.
