Weather News

100-plus year cold record broken for a 2nd day. Snow expected overnight

By Annette Cary

March 05, 2019 12:44 PM

See the catch! Ice fishing in Burbank

Ice angler Mike Parkhotyuk of Finley catches perch at the Hood Park Boat Basin off the Snake River in Burbank after drilling holes in the frozen surface.
By
Up Next
Ice angler Mike Parkhotyuk of Finley catches perch at the Hood Park Boat Basin off the Snake River in Burbank after drilling holes in the frozen surface.
By
Kennewick, WA

The Tri-Cities set a record for cold weather for a second day in a row Tuesday.

Temperatures was expected to warm some overnight as yet another snowstorm was forecast for the area.

The National Weather Service says the Tri-Cities should be ready for about two to three inches of new snow.

A winter weather advisory was issued from Tuesday evening to 10 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Mid-Columbia.

The National Weather Service puts the chance of snow at 90 percent. One to three inches of snow were possible overnight.

latest snow March.PNG
Here are the possible snow totals for eastern Washington and Oregon from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
Courtesy National Weather Service

More snow is possible through Wednesday night in a wintery mix with rain, freezing, rain and sleet. That chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

New snow and sleet accumulation of about an inch is possible during the day, with little or no snow accumulation expected Wednesday night.

Students can check for school delays or closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.

No precipitation is forecast from Thursday through at least Monday, with most days are expected to be sunny.

Record low temperature

The low Tuesday morning in Kennewick was 9 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 10 set in 1955. Nearly complete records for the date have been kept for 135 years, or since 1884.

Pasco, which has less complete historical records, had a low of 0 on Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.

A record of 5 degrees also was set Tuesday morning at the Hanford Meteorological Station north of Richland. It beat the previous record of 6 degrees set in 1955.

Ice fishing Burbank
Ice anglers Vlad Kravchyuk, Mike Parkhotyuk and Nate Lisenbee venture onto the frozen Hood Park Boat Basin on Tuesday morning in Burbank. Emergency officials warn the ice is too dangerous to be walking on. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com.video
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The low Tuesday night should be warmer, with a low of 24 degrees forecast. Lows of about 21 to 25 are predicted for the Tri-Cities through at least Monday night.

Highs will warm from the 20s to the 30s. The high may still be a degree below freezing on Wednesday, but then should hit about 35 or 36 from Thursday through at least Monday.

Normal lows for the start of March in the Tri-Cities are about 31 degrees and normal highs are about 53.

Annette Cary

Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment and science for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.

  Comments  