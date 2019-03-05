100-plus year cold record broken for a 2nd day. Snow expected overnight

The Tri-Cities set a record for cold weather for a second day in a row Tuesday.
Temperatures was expected to warm some overnight as yet another snowstorm was forecast for the area.
The National Weather Service says the Tri-Cities should be ready for about two to three inches of new snow.
A winter weather advisory was issued from Tuesday evening to 10 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Mid-Columbia.
The National Weather Service puts the chance of snow at 90 percent. One to three inches of snow were possible overnight.
More snow is possible through Wednesday night in a wintery mix with rain, freezing, rain and sleet. That chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
New snow and sleet accumulation of about an inch is possible during the day, with little or no snow accumulation expected Wednesday night.
Students can check for school delays or closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.
No precipitation is forecast from Thursday through at least Monday, with most days are expected to be sunny.
Record low temperature
The low Tuesday morning in Kennewick was 9 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 10 set in 1955. Nearly complete records for the date have been kept for 135 years, or since 1884.
Pasco, which has less complete historical records, had a low of 0 on Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.
A record of 5 degrees also was set Tuesday morning at the Hanford Meteorological Station north of Richland. It beat the previous record of 6 degrees set in 1955.
The low Tuesday night should be warmer, with a low of 24 degrees forecast. Lows of about 21 to 25 are predicted for the Tri-Cities through at least Monday night.
Highs will warm from the 20s to the 30s. The high may still be a degree below freezing on Wednesday, but then should hit about 35 or 36 from Thursday through at least Monday.
Normal lows for the start of March in the Tri-Cities are about 31 degrees and normal highs are about 53.
