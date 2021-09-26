Washington State Patrol trooper, 38, dies from COVID-19, agency announces

Trooper Eric Gunderson, 38, died Sunday morning from COVID-19, the Washington State Patrol announced. Courtesy

Washington State Patrol Trooper Eric Gunderson, who became well-known for using unmanned aerial vehicles to investigate collisions, including the 2017 Amtrak derailment near DuPont, died Sunday morning from COVID-19. He was 38.

Gunderson was so well-known for his work with drones that he often traveled around the world on behalf of the State Patrol to speak about their use. He contracted COVID-10 during one of those trips, according to WSP.

A spokesman for the State Patrol declined to comment Sunday on how long he had battled the disease or whether he was vaccinated or had any underlying medical conditions.

Chris Loftis said the agency was doing its best to honor the family’s request for privacy. Perhaps at a later date some of those questions can be addressed, but “today is not the day,” he said.

Gunderson spent 16 years with the State Patrol. He began working for the State Patrol in October 2005 and was commissioned as a trooper in April 2008. He was a technology liaison in the Criminal Investigation Division, helping all CID detectives with technology questions, training and troubleshooting, according to WSP.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State Patrol officials added his work with drones allowed the state to shorten the time of road closures during collision investigations, and after the 2017 Amtrak passenger train, his work on the investigation was praised for its precision and value, according to WSP.

Gunderson’s death is the 32nd line-of-duty death for the State Patrol in the past 100 years.

He is survived by his wife, Kami, and sons Blake and Braden.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 1:05 PM.