Washington State

Former WA employee charged with stealing unemployment funds

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Authorities say a former employee with the state Employment Security Department was arrested Friday and charged with defrauding the government of at least $360,000 in jobless benefits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Friday thatReyes De La Cruz, III, 47, of Moses Lake is “alleged to have personally enriched himself by at least $130,000 ” and to have helped others fraudulently obtain tens of thousands of dollars in benefits.

The Seattle Times reports that De La Cruz was arrested in Moses Lake on Friday. It wasn't immediatley clear if he had an attorney.

The investigation was first made public this past spring in the state’s audit of the massive fraud that made off with around $650 million in unemployment benefits, though authorities were abile to recover a substantial amount of that.

While most of last year’s fraud had been tied to foreign cybercriminals, the auditor noted that one state employee was under criminal investigation for “potential misappropriation” of an undisclosed amount of unemployment benefits.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Federal jury finds man guilty of filing false tax returns

September 24, 2021 10:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service