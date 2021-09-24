Aunt says missing Lummi woman found alive in Las Vegas

Nikki Finkbonner holds up photos of her niece Reatha Finkbonner, a 30-year-old Lummi Nation woman who went missing Sept. 3, while in Las Vegas to marry her fiance. The mother of two was found Thursday night, Sept. 23, by Las Vegas police, Nikki Finkbonner confirmed. The family is grateful that she was found safe and is preparing to bring her home to reunite with her family and children after having been missing for 20 days. McClatchy

Reatha May Finkbonner, a Lummi Nation woman who had been missing since Sept. 3, has been found alive, her family confirmed late Thursday night, Sept. 23. The mother of two was found by Las Vegas police 20 days after her disappearance while on vacation in Las Vegas.

Finkbonner was last seen borrowing an unidentified woman’s cellphone outside of a motel. Her friends and fiancé, who she had gone to Las Vegas to marry, had to return to Washington state without her.

Her family filed missing person reports with the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and she was added to the Washington State Patrol’s list of missing Indigenous persons earlier this month, according to an earlier report by The Yakima Herald-Republic.

The family is grateful to learn Finkbonner has been found and is preparing to bring her home to reunite with her family and children, her aunt Nikki Finkbonner shared in a text message Thursday night.

With support from the Lhaq’temish Foundation, MMIW USA and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington’s Blanket Project, family members and three representatives of the Lummi Nation were slated to search for Finkbonner in Las Vegas this weekend.

