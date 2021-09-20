Police search for suspect in triple shooting in Kent

Police in Kent were searching for a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that occurred after a dispute at a local gas station erupted in gunfire.

Police were called around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to West Meeker Street after receiving reports of a fight. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute. Two victims were found at the site where the shooting occurred. It was not clear if the suspect knew the victims, police said.

Two of the male victims, one in his mid-30s and another in his early 20s, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were life threatening. Their identities were pending, KOMO-TV reported.

A third victim, who was in his 20s, left the scene with the suspected gunman but his body was later found near the vehicle that both had left the scene in, according to a police statement. Investigators used a K9 to find the gunman but were unable to locate him.

Investigators said they had limited information about the suspect although several people witnessed the fight and shooting.