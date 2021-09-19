Washington State

Plane tips backward during unloading in Idaho

The Associated Press

LEWISTON, Idaho

A United Airlines plane tipped backward while being unloaded in Idaho, with passengers including part of the University of Southern California football team still on board.

United representatives said in a statement that the plane tipped — so that it's nose was pointing in the air — due to a weight shift during unloading in Lewiston on Friday, KREM reported.

The plane was later levelled and the remaining passengers unloaded.

No injuries were reported.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Crews work to restore power after weekend storms

September 19, 2021 12:09 PM

Washington State

Oregon tree experts expect delayed mortality due to drought

September 19, 2021 8:18 AM

National Business

Sauk-Suiattle tribe sues Seattle utility over green stance

September 19, 2021 7:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service