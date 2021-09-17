Western WA rain, wind causing power outages, airport delays

A surge of moisture from the Pacific moving into western Washington is bringing rain and wind to the region, causing power outages and airport delays.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said Friday that 1 to 2 inches of rain was possible for most lowland locations through Sunday with higher amounts along the coast and in the mountains.

A wind advisory was also in effect through Friday night in northwest Washington.

Puget Sound Energy was reporting more than 35,000 customers with power outages as of 5:45 p.m. Friday, most of which were in the Bellingham area.

KING-TV reported as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, some arriving flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed due to high winds.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood watch for parts of North Central Washington from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.