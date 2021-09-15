Washington State

15-year-old girl charged with murder in the death of runner

The Associated Press

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash.

A 15-year-old SeaTac girl, who was driving a relative’s Toyota Camry without permission early on July 18, decided to “scare” and “bump” a jogger she saw running on the side of a rural road outside Maple Valley, King County prosecutors say.

The girl and her 14-year-old passenger later laughed about the way the man — who has since been identified as Greg Moore, 53 — “flew over the car” when recounting the story to another teen, say criminal charges filed Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported.

The 15-year-old driver, who turned herself in to King County sheriff’s detectives last week, was charged with second-degree felony murder and felony hit-and-run, according to charging papers. She is accused of killing Moore while attempting to commit the crime of second-degree assault, then fleeing the scene without rendering aid, the charges say.

She remains in detention at the Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether an attorney had been named to represent her.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Washington State

Train derails at Port of Tacoma, no injuries

September 15, 2021 5:23 AM

Washington State

Police: Girl shot through door in Yakima after group knocked

September 15, 2021 5:23 AM

Washington State

$3M bail for alleged getaway driver in detective’s death

September 15, 2021 5:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service