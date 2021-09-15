15-year-old girl charged with murder in the death of runner

A 15-year-old SeaTac girl, who was driving a relative’s Toyota Camry without permission early on July 18, decided to “scare” and “bump” a jogger she saw running on the side of a rural road outside Maple Valley, King County prosecutors say.

The girl and her 14-year-old passenger later laughed about the way the man — who has since been identified as Greg Moore, 53 — “flew over the car” when recounting the story to another teen, say criminal charges filed Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported.

The 15-year-old driver, who turned herself in to King County sheriff’s detectives last week, was charged with second-degree felony murder and felony hit-and-run, according to charging papers. She is accused of killing Moore while attempting to commit the crime of second-degree assault, then fleeing the scene without rendering aid, the charges say.

She remains in detention at the Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether an attorney had been named to represent her.