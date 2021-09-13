Sheriff: Man killed in truck explosion in Troutdale, Oregon

An explosion in a pickup truck killed a man in Troutdale, Oregon early Monday, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responded to calls at 2:19 a.m. Monday reporting a loud explosion and vehicle fire at a home on the 600 block of Southeast 42nd Circle, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Gresham Fire Department extinguished the fire and the sheriff’s office said a person was located inside the burned vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was taken to the county Medical Examiner's Office. The case and manner of death are yet to be determined. Investigators are not yet releasing the identity of the man, the sheriff's office said.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Seattle branch are assisting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the investigation.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the explosion, which is believed to have originated inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. No other injuries were reported and the sheriff's office said there is no threat of additional explosions.

“We woke up with a big explosion and things were falling in the house, so I thought the house was falling down,” neighbor JoAnn Robinson told KGW-TV.

The siding on Robinson’s home is covered in holes from debris.

No further information can be released at this time, the sheriff's office said.

Troutdale is east of Portland near the Columbia River.