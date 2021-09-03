Washington State

1 killed in shooting outside Lakewood tatoo parlor

The Associated Press

LAKEWOOD, Wash.

Authorities say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a tattoo parlor in Lakewood, Washington.

KOMO reports police were called to the tattoo parlor Thursday evening for reports of a shooting with two victims. Witnesses told police a fist fight inside the tattoo parlor turned into a gun fight outside the store.

Authorities believe the people involved in the shooting know each other, but it’s unclear what led up to the gunfire.

Detectives are investigating, but said there is no threat to the public.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health & Science

108 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair

September 03, 2021 6:45 AM

Health & Science

Peter Pan Seafoods to require employees to be vaccinated

September 03, 2021 6:44 AM

Health & Science

Idaho special session for Texas-type abortion law unlikely

September 03, 2021 6:44 AM

Washington State

District attorney creates unit to review past convictions

September 03, 2021 6:43 AM

Washington State

Seattle fire injures 1, involves 13 boats near marina

September 03, 2021 6:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service