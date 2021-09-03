Man held on $2M bail in fatal shooting of woman

A man is being held on $2 million bail, accused of shooting to death a woman with whom he had been in a relationship in Vancouver, Washington.

The victim in the Aug. 23 shooting is identified in court records as 27-year-old Inessa G. Kryshtal, The Columbian reported.

Austin J. Navarro, 29, made a first appearance this week in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.

Vancouver police responded at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 23 to a gas station in response for a welfare check. Kryshtal was found slumped in a car with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers at the scene found a spent shell casing near Kryshtal’s car. Investigators later determined it was a 9mm Winchester brand round.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A friend of Kryshtal identified the man as Navarro and said Kryshtal had told her that Navarro was violent toward her, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say surveillance footage at the Chevron shows a man, believed to be Navarro, inside the store at 9:18 p.m. The man is seen at 9:20 p.m. walking across the parking lot in the direction of Kryshtal’s car, court documents state.

At 9:21 p.m., there was a phone call between the two. About 15 minutes later, 911 callers reported Kryshtal was having a medical episode, according to the affidavit.

Navarro was found Friday at another gas station in Vancouver by local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service. Officers said they located a 9mm pistol with Winchester ammunition where Navarro fell during the arrest.

In an interview with investigators, Navarro allegedly admitted to having the handgun. He said he and Kryshtal met at the gas station so he could get his property back.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The two fought, he said, and he “ultimately stated he didn’t mean to and started crying,” the affidavit said. Navarro said he was trying to scare Kryshtal. He then requested an attorney, court records say.