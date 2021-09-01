Washington State

WA tribal casinos get final federal OK for sports betting

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Sports betting in tribal casinos in Washington could be offered in some by the opening week of the NFL season.

The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Department of the Interior approved sports gambling compact amendments for the Puyallup, Tulalip, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Cowlitz, Squaxin, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Lummi tribes, while applications by Muckleshoot, Swinomish, Skokomish, Kalispel, Jamestown S’Klallam, Shoalwater Bay and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation remain pending.

The Washington State Gambling Commission in late July gave final approval to sports gambling proposals outlined by tribes, hoping to have everything in place by the Sept. 9 NFL season opener.

Native American tribes see the NFL season is a prime source of sports gambling revenue at a time their communities — badly hit by COVID-19 shortfalls — need additional money to provide various health, education and other social services.

Momentum has surged to legalize sports gambling nationwide since May 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law banning such betting everywhere but Las Vegas and a handful of other places.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Individual states can now chart their own course, and more than two dozen, Washington now among them, have authorized some form of sports wagering.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Washington State

Armed man who fled into Olympic National Park in custody

September 01, 2021 5:07 PM

National Business

Oregon denies oil terminal permit needed to fully operate

September 01, 2021 5:06 PM

Health & Science

Appeals court ruling nearly triggers Idaho abortion law

September 01, 2021 5:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service