Wildfire continues to burn near Moscow, Idaho; 1 home lost

MOSCOW, Idaho

A wildfire burning a few miles north of Moscow, Idaho, was threatening buildings and prompting mandatory evacuations, officials said.

The fire had burned about 150 acres by Tuesday morning and was not contained.

KREM-TV reported that mandatory evacuations were issued for Idlers Rest, West Twin Roads and Moscow Mountain Road. One home had been lost to the fire as of Tuesday morning, officials said.

Moscow Rural Fire Department, Moscow Fire Department, Pullman and Whitman County fire crews were on the scene. Emergency responders are asking that people avoid the area and to not fly drones near the fire. A shelter has been set up at the Latah County Fairgrounds.

In a Facebook post, the city of Moscow said the fire had burned significant land and multiple structures.

