Worries over COVID-19 surge lead to increased safety protocols at Washington State Fair

Masks will be required indoors and outdoors at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup to prevent the spread of COVID-19, public health officials said Tuesday.

“As a condition of opening, Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, Director of Health at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, will issue a health order that requires masks be worn at all times at the Fair, indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status,” a news release said. “With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at an all-time high in Pierce County, this will help prevent and limit the spread of the virus.”

Chen, State Fair CEO Kent Hojem, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, Puyallup Mayor Julie Door, and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue Chief Dan Olson put out the joint statement.

“Pierce County’s local healthcare systems are at a critical stage right now and do not have capacity for an influx of patients,” the statement said. “We are supporting coordination among healthcare and service partners to provide additional personnel on-site throughout the event to help alleviate that stress.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alexis Krell
Alexis Krell
Alexis Krell covers local, state and federal court cases that affect Pierce County. She started covering courts in 2016. Before that she wrote about crime and breaking news for almost four years as The News Tribune’s night reporter.
